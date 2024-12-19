Worcester Railers Extend the Holiday Season with "Home for the Holidays" Games on December 28 & 29

December 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is proud to announce two games as part of the Home for the Holidays series presented by Discover Central MA on December 28th and 29th! This fun-filled weekend promises festive activities, exclusive giveaways, and unforgettable hockey action.

"Home for the Holidays is more than just a hockey game - It's a chance to bring families together and create lasting memories," said Team President, Kim Golinski. "We are excited to welcome visitors from across the region to downtown Worcester."

Complimentary Pre-Game Skating at The Oval:

Ticket holders can enjoy complimentary pre-game skating and rentals at The Oval Ice Skating Rink powered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Central Mass, just a short walk from the DCU Center on Worcester Common. Skating opens at 1:00 PM on both Saturday and Sunday. Look out for Railers-themed surprises, giveaways, and special appearances throughout the skate!

Two Days of Giveaways

The Railers are celebrating the season with 1,000 exclusive winter apparel items for fans at each game. On Saturday, December 28th, attendees will receive a Railers beanie, while Sunday's game on December 29th features holiday-themed Railers socks.

Holiday Entertainment and Fun

Doors open at 5:05 PM on Saturday, with puck drop at 6:05 PM, and at 2:05 PM on Sunday, with puck drop at 3:05 PM.

The Railers Cheer Team will deliver a special performance during both the first and second intermissions on Saturday. Fans can stop by their table on the concourse to get Christmas tattoos and take pictures with the team. Fans can also take a pre-game photo with Santa TRAX at both games in front of the Founders Wall Mural in the Fallon Health Pavilion.

Fans are invited to showcase their holiday spirit by wearing ugly holiday sweaters for a chance to appear on the videoboard. On Sunday, those sporting holiday apparel will have the chance to win fun prizes!

Secure Your Seats

Tickets start at just $15, with kids tickets available for $10 on Sunday when purchased with an adult ticket. Start the ultimate holiday tradition this season with the Railers, secure your tickets today at RailersHC.com.

Worcester Railers Holiday Packs presented by Cirque du Soleil - OVO are on sale now! Get two tickets to select December games along with four ticket vouchers good for any 24-25 Railers regular season game. Each pack comes with a reversible Railers scarf. This is a $200 value available for the low price of $75! Any purchase of a Worcester Railers Holiday Pack comes with an entry to win tickets to Cirque du Soleil - OVO at the DCU Center on Thursday, January 9th! Get additional information by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.