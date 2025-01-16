Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Cooper Jones

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Cooper Jones, who comes over in a trade with the Jacksonville Icemen.

Jones appeared in 18 games with Jacksonville this season, scoring 1 goal. Jones comes to Utah having appeared in 89 ECHL games, scoring 1 goal and 5 assists. Jones has pro experience with Adirondack, Idaho, Jacksonville, Rapid City and Trois-Rivieres of the ECHL and Evansville, Knoxville, Macon and Pensacola of the SPHL. Jones was a teammate with current Utah forward Keaton Mastrodonato with the 2023-24 Idaho Steelheads.

Jones will wear number 43 for the Grizzlies as they take on the Bloomington Bison for a three game series on the road at Grossinger Motors Arena on January 17-19.

