Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Cooper Jones
January 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Cooper Jones, who comes over in a trade with the Jacksonville Icemen.
Jones appeared in 18 games with Jacksonville this season, scoring 1 goal. Jones comes to Utah having appeared in 89 ECHL games, scoring 1 goal and 5 assists. Jones has pro experience with Adirondack, Idaho, Jacksonville, Rapid City and Trois-Rivieres of the ECHL and Evansville, Knoxville, Macon and Pensacola of the SPHL. Jones was a teammate with current Utah forward Keaton Mastrodonato with the 2023-24 Idaho Steelheads.
Jones will wear number 43 for the Grizzlies as they take on the Bloomington Bison for a three game series on the road at Grossinger Motors Arena on January 17-19.
