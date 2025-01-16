Kansas City Mavericks Visit Belinder Elementary to Celebrate Top Classroom of the Month

Prairie Village, KS - Today the Kansas City Mavericks visited Belinder Elementary School to honor and celebrate the Top Classroom of the Month for December as part of their literacy program: Mac's Power Play Reading Club. The event featured Mavericks players Nolan Sullivan and Jack LaFontaine reading to Ali Sportsman's 2nd-grade class, which earned the top spot by reading an impressive 13,000 minutes collectively in December.

Sportsman's students went above and beyond in their reading efforts, with the top reader logging over 1,500 minutes of reading. The visit was filled with excitement as students had the chance to ask the players questions, including everything from their hockey injuries to when they started playing the sport and even how the Seattle Kraken are aligned with the Mavericks. The students also had fun guessing the players' ages, with guesses ranging from 1 to 100.

In addition to reading with the class, Mavericks players and the team mascot, Mac, posed for pictures, signed autographs, and handed out prizes. Each student received coupons from Minsky's Pizza and Whataburger, as well as fun pens from Dave & Buster's as a reward for their dedication to literacy.

The Mavericks are committed to inspiring young minds through their literacy program and are proud to recognize the efforts of students like those at Belinder Elementary. By encouraging a love for reading, the program helps create lifelong learning and builds connections between the team and the community.

