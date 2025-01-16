Savannah Takes Down Florida 2-1

ESTERO, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (19-14-2-0) set a franchise record with their fifth straight road victory, outlasting the Florida Everblades (24-8-3-0) on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena with a 2-1 win.

Evan Cormier, who made 22 appearances with the Everblades last season, made 23 saves to collect his team-leading tenth win of the year.

"I knew it was going to be hard game, playing against the best team in the league," Cormier said. "That could be possible playoff opponent down the line, so it was fun to get the win."

The game was goalless after the first period, but Will Riedell broke the deadlock 16:29 into the second, scoring his sixth goal of the season. Nate Staios and Reece Vitelli picked up the assists as Riedell found himself open at the left circle during an abbreviated Ghost Pirates power play. The 28-year-old defenseman's shot careened off the far post and in, giving Savannah the 1-0 lead.

In the third period, Liam Walsh scored for the second consecutive game, this time beating Johnson over the left shoulder on an odd-man break led by Keaton Pehrson and Nick Granowicz. The line of Walsh, Granowicz and Kyle Jeffers has helped create the game-winning goal in each of the past two games for Savannah.

"We call them 'the fourth line,' but they are such a big piece of our team," Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal said. "They are relentless, they go after people and that pays off in the end."

Florida's Jesse Lansdell scored on the power play 14:44 of the third period. Savannah is 7-3 in their last ten games and have won five straight games on the road, dating back to December 14 in Kansas City.

"Everybody had a part in it, that's for sure," Staal said. "You need everybody to beat a team like that. We had to play the way we did tonight and the guys executed. I'm really proud of everyone."

Cormier is 4-0 in his last four starts, sporting a goals-against average of 2.50 over that stretch.

"It was an emotional win," Cormier said. "We have such a good group here; I want nothing but the best for everybody. I just want to continue to build off this game and keep moving forward."

