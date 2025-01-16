Keith Petruzzelli Recalled by Lehigh Valley

January 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Keith Petruzzelli has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading.

Petruzzelli, 25, registered a 6-12-3 record, 3.37 goals against average (GAA) and a .893 save percentage (SV%) in 21 games with Reading this season. On an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, the Wilbraham, Massachusetts native has appeared in 98 professional career games where he's registered a 48-38-8 record, 2.98 GAA, and .900 SV%.

In each of the last three seasons, the 6'4", 201-pound, left-catching netminder played for the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Marlies. In the 2023-24 season, Petruzzelli went 6-8-2, 3.55, .867 with Toronto while also playing in seven games for Toronto's then ECHL affiliate, the Newfoundland Growlers, where he hoisted a 4-3-0 record, 3.70 GAA, .881 SV%.

A third-round selection of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Petruzzelli has played in 47 AHL career games with Toronto going 22-17-4, 3.17, .894. Prior to Reading, Petruzzelli played in 30 games with Newfoundland where he was 20-9-1, 2.40, .916. He was selected to the ECHL All-Rookie team and also ECHL Second All-Star Team in 2021-22 when he finished 16-6-1, 2.01, .927 in helping lead the Growlers to the Kelly Cup title.

Prior to beginning his professional career with Newfoundland in the 2021-22 season, Petruzzelli played in the NCAA at Quinnipiac University. Over his four seasons, Petruzzelli finished as ECAC Goaltender of the Year and was both a Hobey Baker Finalist and Mike Richter Award Finalist during his senior campaign in the 2020-21 season. In 94 career collegiate appearances with the Bobcats, Petruzzelli totaled a 49-27-8 record, 2.17 GAA, .915 SV%.

