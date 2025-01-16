Thunder Finishes Homestand with Victory over Allen

January 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a four-game homestand on Wednesday night, skating past Allen, 4-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Bates, Joe Carroll and Braden Hache each finished with two points. Trevor Gorsuch earned the victory, stopping 36 shots.

The Thunder grabbed an early lead just five minutes into the game. Kobe Walker made a nice move off the right wall, gave a backhand pass to the right circle and Hache fired a one-timer past Anson Thornton.

Allen tied the game six minutes later. Kyle Crnkovic found a loose puck that was poked away from Patrick Polino. He beat Gorsuch for his eighth of the year to level the contest.

In the second, Carroll netted his first of two on the night and gave Wichita the lead for good. Nolan Burke won a battle below the goal line, fed it to him in the slot and he put it past Thornton's glove.

Bates put the game away with six minutes to go in regulation. Hache found him behind the Allen defense with a long stretch pass. Bates skated in on a breakaway and beat Thornton to the stick side for his 12th of the season.

Carroll tacked on an empty-netter with 10 seconds left to close the scoring.

Wichita earned its 15th home win of the season, which leads the league in that category.

Bates finished with a goal and an assist, giving him nine points in his last five games. Carroll tallied his second two-goal outing of the season. Hache netted his second goal of his career. Gorsuch has wins in back-to-back starts and lowered his goals-against average to 1.52.

The Thunder went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Americans finished 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

Wichita is off until January 24 when it begins a six-game road swing with a trip to West Valley City, Utah to face the Grizzlies.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.