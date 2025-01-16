ECHL Transactions - January 16
January 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 16, 2025:
Adirondack:
add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica
add Sean Gulka, F activated from reserve
add Brendan Less, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Benjamin Lindberg, D placed on reserve
delete David Fessenden, G placed on reserve
delete Kishaun Gervais, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Bloomington:
add Jason Proot, G added as emergency backup goalie
delete Jonny Evans, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on reserve
delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Francesco Arcuri, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Francesco Arcuri, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Jacksonville:
add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Norfolk:
delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Manitoba
Reading:
add Matt Tendler, G added as emergency backup goalie
delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
delete Dennis Cesana, D recalled by Charlotte
South Carolina:
delete Ryan Hofer, F recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
add Gage Alexander, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Gage Alexander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Utah:
add Cooper Jones, F traded from JAX 1/14
add Chad Hillebrand, F assigned by Colorado Eagles
delete Cooper Jones, F placed on reserve
delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 16, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - January 16 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Acquire Defenseman Cooper Jones - Utah Grizzlies
- Austin Saint Is Rock Solid Excavation "Rock Solid Performer of the Month" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Keith Petruzzelli Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Royals Open Three-Game Home Series with Jacksonville, First Meeting Since 2018 - Reading Royals
- Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Sign Goaltender Ty Talor to SPC - Reading Royals
- Savannah Takes Down Florida 2-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Fall to Wichita 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Thunder Finishes Homestand with Victory over Allen - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.