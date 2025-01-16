ECHL Transactions - January 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 16, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica

add Sean Gulka, F activated from reserve

add Brendan Less, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Benjamin Lindberg, D placed on reserve

delete David Fessenden, G placed on reserve

delete Kishaun Gervais, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Bloomington:

add Jason Proot, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Jonny Evans, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on reserve

delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Francesco Arcuri, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Francesco Arcuri, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Jacksonville:

add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Norfolk:

delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Manitoba

Reading:

add Matt Tendler, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

delete Dennis Cesana, D recalled by Charlotte

South Carolina:

delete Ryan Hofer, F recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

add Gage Alexander, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Gage Alexander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Utah:

add Cooper Jones, F traded from JAX 1/14

add Chad Hillebrand, F assigned by Colorado Eagles

delete Cooper Jones, F placed on reserve

delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve

