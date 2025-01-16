Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Hershey Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ryan Hofer has been reassigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Hofer, 22, is in the second season of a three-year entry-level NHL contract with Washington. The Capitals selected Hofer in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Winnipeg, MB native has tallied seven points (five goals, two assists) in 21 games for the Stingrays this season. He has also skated in four games for the Bears this year.

In 2023-24, Hofer tallied eight points (four goals, four assists) in 40 AHL games with the Bears. He was a black ace for Hershey during their run to a second consecutive Calder Cup Championship.

Before turning pro, Hofer spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League, where he tallied 135 points (64 goals, 71 assists) in 155 WHL games split between the Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers. In Hofer's final season of junior hockey, the Silvertips traded him to the Blazers, where he tallied 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 14 WHL playoff games.

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The puck drops at 7:05 pm at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

