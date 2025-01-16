Americans Fall to Wichita 4-1

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans dropped their fifth in a row losing to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night by a score of 4-1 in front of a crowd of 2,002 at Intrust Bank Arena.

Wichita opened the scoring in the first period as Braden Hache scored his second of the season to put the Thunder up 1-0 at the 5:23 mark. Allen responded six minutes later as Kyle Crnkovic scored his eighth of the season at 11:05 from Patrick Polino to even the game at 1-1.

That would be the final goal of the night for the Americans who fired 37 shots on Wichita starter Trevor Gorsuch. He made 36 saves.

Joe Carroll had a pair of goals for Wichita that included an empty net goal late in the third period. Peter Bates continued his hot play scoring his 12th of the season. Bates leads Wichita in points with 43.

Anson Thornton was solid in net for Allen stopping 41 of 44 Wichita shots. He suffered the loss.

Americans Captain Brayden Watts missed the game due to illness. He left last night's game after the first period and did not make the trip to Wichita.

With the loss, the Americans fall to 10-20-7 on the season and remain at 27 points, tied with Rapid City, however the Rush have two games in hand.

The Americans next game will be against Rapid City a week from this coming Friday night in South Dakota.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - T. Gorsuch

2. WIC - P. Bates

3. WIC - J. Carroll

They Said It:

Brett Ferguson: "Anson (Thornton) made some timely saves for us, especially in the second period when we were under siege. Credit to our guys for blocking shots, it's not a fun job. I thought our bus legs were showing during the second period, some extended time in the D-zone. When you get tired, your brain can shut off too. In the third period our guys laid it all on the line and unfortunately, puck luck wasn't on our side, and we came up short. We just played eight games in 13 days with a few days off here and there. We will have some good practice time before our next game."

