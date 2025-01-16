Royals Open Three-Game Home Series with Jacksonville, First Meeting Since 2018

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their six-game homestand and open a three-game series against the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, January 17th at 7 PM. The series continues on Saturday, January 18th at 7 PM and concludes on Monday, January 20th at 12 PM at Santander Arena. The promotional games feature the Big Richard Night, Flyers Affiliation Night, presented by EnerSys, and MLK Free Kids Game, respectively.

The Icemen are the second of six non-divisional opponents the Royals face during the 2024-25 season (Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, South Carolina Stingrays, Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets). Out of the six teams, the Royals host only Indy (Nov. 9 & 10) and Jacksonville (Jan. 17, 18 & 20).

The Royals hoist a 1-1-0 all-time record against the Icemen after having last faced-off against them in Jacksonville on March 2, 2018 (6-1 L). The Royals last hosted the Icemen on November 11, 2017 (5-1 W) at Santander Arena.

The Royals enter their fourth game of their season-long six-game homestand with a 13-19-4-0 record after taking the final two of a three-game series with the Trois-Rivières Lions. Reading dropped the series opener on Friday, January 10th, 4-1, before defeating the Lions on Saturday, January 11th, 5-4, and on Sunday, Janaury 12th, 4-3.

Forward Matt Miller (5g-17a) and defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro (6g-16a) enter the series with a team-high 22 points. Forward Todd Skirving leads Reading in goals (11) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (18).

Jacksonville enters the three-game series with a 21-12-2-1 record (45 points) through their first 36 games of the 2024-25 campaign.

ECHL affiliates to the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, Jacksonville's offense is led by forward Davis Koch in 26 points (8g-18a), as well as forwards Zach Jordan and Christopher Brown in goals (11).

