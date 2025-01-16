Austin Saint Is Rock Solid Excavation "Rock Solid Performer of the Month"

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that rookie forward Austin Saint has earned Rock Solid Excavation "Rock Solid Performer of the Month" honors for his play during the month of December.

Saint follows Bryce Brodzinski, who earned the recognition first for his play in a short October and November.

Saint finished the month tied for second in scoring on the Swamp Rabbits, leading all skaters with four goals to compliment his three assists. The 5'11', 190-pound forward scored his first career shorthanded goal last month on December 22nd at Savannah and closed out the month with three goals and four points in his final six games.

From Bonnyville, Alberta, Saint, 23, has nine points (6g-3ast) in 29 games this season, his first full campaign as a professional. He's tied for third in the ECHL, and tied for first among rookies, with a pair of shorthanded goals to his credit. Saint turned pro last season with the Swamp Rabbits on February 17th, scoring in his pro debut to jump out to a blistering five points (4g-1ast) in his first eight games before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He came to the Upstate after completing his second season in Canadian college hockey with USports' Royal Military College, racking up 33 points (18g-15ast) in 28 games. In 54 games with the Paladins over two years, he ignited the goal lamp 30 times and accrued 52 points. Prior to his college experience, Saint spent parts of five seasons playing for his hometown Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL, earning 31goals, 26 assists, and 57 points in 94 games.

The Swamp Rabbits are back in action this Friday, January 17th, against the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop for the first meeting of the New Year between the in-state rivals is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

