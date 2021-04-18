Grizz Win 4-1 in Series Finale

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist from Travis Barron and Peyton Jones stopped 31 of 32 to lead to a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Matthew Boucher gave the Grizz a lead 2:40 into the game. The Grizz scored first in all 3 games of the series. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period, outshooting KC 13 to 6. In the second period Michael Prapavessis scores his first of the season to extend the Utah lead.

Travis Barron made it a 3-0 game 1:09 into the third period on a pass from AJ White. Barron had 1 goal and 1 assist while White had 2 assists as Utah won the 3rd game of the series. Utah is now 9-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of the series. Pat Cannone added an empty net goal to make it 4-0. Cannone now has 10 goals on the season and becomes the 4th player to have a double digit goal season. Kansas City's Derik Angeli scored with 51 seconds left to complete the scoring.

Utah's Peyton Jones saved 31 of 32 to earn his 5th win of the season, tying him for the team lead with Kevin Carr. Kansas City's Matt Greenfield saved 35 of 38. Utah earned 3 out of 6 standings points for the series.

The game was a sellout with attendance announced at 2645. Grizz head on the road for a 6 game trip over the next 2 weeks. Utah is at Allen next Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Next homestand is on May 4-5, 7-8 vs Rapid City.

3 stars

1. Peyton Jones (Utah) - 31 of 32 saves.

2. Travis Barron (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Michael Prapavessis (Utah) - 1 goal, +2.

