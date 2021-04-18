Tulsa Holds off Wichita on Sunday Afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (April 18) - Matt Lane scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner late in the third and Tulsa held off a late rally by the Thunder for a 4-3 win on Sunday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Anthony Beauregard, Matteo Gennaro and Stephen Johnson scored in the losing effort.

Alex Kromm got things started just 1:46 into the first. He found a soft spot in the zone and blasted a one-timer past Evan Buitenhuis. At 14:48, Beauregard tied the game at one. The Thunder won a faceoff to the left of Devin Williams. Beauregard cut back to the middle and fired a wrist shot past him for his 19th of the season. Just three minutes later, Matt Lane found a long rebound off a shot from Vincent Marleau and gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

Wichita had four power plays in the second and tied the game with less than five minutes to go. Gennaro took a pass across the blue line and put one past Williams to tie it at two. Garret Cockerill regained the lead at 17:59 as he scored off a faceoff for his sixth of the season to make it 3-2.

In the third, the Thunder thought they had tied it at 4:23, but the official deemed the puck was tipped in with a high stick and the goal was disallowed. Johnson scored at 5:29 to tie the contest with assists to Brayden Watts and Spencer Dorowicz.

At 13:35, Lane got in behind the Thunder defense and scored on a shorthanded breakaway to give the Oilers the lead for good. Buitenhuis was pulled with just over a minute left and the Thunder had two offensive zone draws. The Oilers held firm and won the game.

Wichita scored two power play goals in a game for the third time this season and had a season-high nine power play chances.

Beauregard finished with a goal and an assist. Dean Stewart tallied two helpers. Johnson potted his third of the season.

Wichita begins a busy week with a Tuesday night match-up in Texas against the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m.

