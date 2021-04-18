Solar Bears Acquire Future Considerations from Fuel

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has traded defenseman Jordan Schneider to the Indy Fuel in exchange for future considerations.

Schneider, 26, signed with Orlando on March 15 and skated in three games for the Solar Bears.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears remain on the road when they visit the Indy Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, April 23 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

