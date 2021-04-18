Fuel Acquire Schneider from Orlando

April 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Sunday that they have acquired defenseman Jordan Schneider from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Schneider, 26, has appeared in three games for the Solar Bears this season after signing on March 15. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman finished a four-year career at Clarkson University 2019-19, skating in 34 games and earning seven assists. Through 103 NCAA contests, Schneider tallied three goals, 17 assists and 121 penalty minutes.

The Fuel continues their long homestand on Friday night, beginning with a three in three with the Orlando Solar Bears. Following the weekend's contests Indy will play four games in five days, starting with a road trip to Wheeling on April 28.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.