Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, April 18, 2021

South Carolina Stingays at Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 3:00 p.m.

About Today's Game: This afternoon's ECHL match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the South Carolina Stingrays. The Icemen remain one of the hottest teams in the ECHL, with a 4-3 overtime victory last night over the Stingrays in North Charleston to extend their win streak to five games. The Icemen have an opportunity to set a new club record for longest win streak (6 games) with a victory today. In addition, Jacksonville has collected points in each of its last ten home games.

The Icemen hold games in-hand on all teams in the Eastern Conference and based on how the schedules work out this upcoming week, today's game and Wednesday's game at South Carolina will present some of those games in-hand opportunities. If the Icemen earn wins in each of their next two games, Jacksonville can pull within five points of a playoff position, and pull within six points of the second place Indy Fuel.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 6-4-0-1, while the Stingrays hold a slim lead in the All-Time series 19-15-3-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Abbott Girduckis registered a goal in last night's victory at South Carolina, and now has five goals in the last four games....Mike Szmatula also recorded a goal last night and has three goals in his last two games....The Icemen have outscored their opponents 18-10 during their five-game winning streak.

About the Stingrays: Forward Dan DeSalvo has logged six points in the last three games. Meanwhile Cole Ully leads the Stingrays in scoring and goals against Jacksonville with 12 points and six goals....The Stingrays are tied for second with 16 games decided in overtime or shootout.

