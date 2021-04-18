Americans Score Three in the Third to Beat Rapid City

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Rapid City Rush on Saturday evening 4-1, in the final game of a three-game series. The victory ended the Americans two-game losing streak.

The game was tied 1-1 headed to the third period. Allen outscored Rapid City 3-0 in the final frame with goals from Scott Conway (5), Les Lancaster (14) and Chad Butcher (3), to take the final game of the series.

The Americans had a season-high 46 shots on goal, outshooting Rapid City 46 to 22 for the game. Corey Mackin set a new season-high with nine shots on net. Seven of those shots came in the first 40 minutes of play.

"We played much better tonight," said Mackin. "We knew if we controlled the play, it was going to be tough to beat us. We kept the puck in their end most of the night. Their goalie played well and kept it close until the final period."

The Americans extended their power play goal streak to five straight games, going 1 for 2 on the man advantage.

Jake Paterson picked up the win between the pipes stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced. Paterson has won five of his last six starts.

Spencer Asuchak's three-game scoring streak came to an end on Saturday. He finished the night a -1 with one shot on net.

The Americans return home this week for four games starting on Tuesday night against the Wichita Thunder.

