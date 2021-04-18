Oilers Achieve Six-Game Point Streak with Gutsy 4-3 Win

WICHITA, KS - Tulsa earns five of six points on the weekend with a 4-3 win at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday evening.

Alex Kromm kicked off the scoring with his second goal of the weekend, blasting a pass from Alan Lyszczarczyk over the shoulder of Evan Buitenhuis 1:46 into the game. Anthony Beauregard leveled things 1-1 at the 14:43 mark, letting loose a shot from the high slot for his second power-play goal in as many games. Matt Lane restored Tulsa's one-goal lead with 2:32 left in the opening period, popping home a pad pass from Vincent Marleau to close the scoring of the first period.

Matteo Gennaro tied the game 2-2 with Wichita's second power-play goal of the game, ripping a shot from above the right circle past Devin Williams with 4:32 left in the second. Garret Cockerill pulled Tulsa ahead 3-2 with a four-on-four goal, receiving the face off from Justin Taylor and sniping Buitenhuis just 2:31 after Gennaro's tying goal.

Stephen Johnson evened the score 3-3, releasing a tape-to-tape pass from Brayden Watts 5:59 into the final period. Lane buried his team-leading, fifth game-winning goal of the year, beating Buitenhuis with 6:25 left on a short-handed breakaway.

The Oilers square off against Rapid City on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of next week. All three games start at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

