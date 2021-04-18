ECHL Transactions - April 18

April 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 18, 2021:

Fort Wayne:

Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D placed on reserve

Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Jordan Schneider, D traded to Indy

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Delete Max Novak, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve

Add Aaron Thow, D activated from reserve

Add Jackson Keane, F activated from reserve

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Miller, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve

Add Austin McIlmurray, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

Delete Charlie Combs, F placed on reserve

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve [4/17]

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve [4/17]

