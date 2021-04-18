ECHL Transactions - April 18
April 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 18, 2021:
Fort Wayne:
Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D placed on reserve
Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Jordan Schneider, D traded to Indy
South Carolina:
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
Delete Max Novak, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve
Add Aaron Thow, D activated from reserve
Add Jackson Keane, F activated from reserve
Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Miller, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve
Add Austin McIlmurray, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve
Delete Charlie Combs, F placed on reserve
Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve [4/17]
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve [4/17]
