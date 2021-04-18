Cherniwchan's Late Game Strike Gives SC Dramatic Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Goaltender Matt Jurusik kept the South Carolina Stingrays (20-16-8-3) in front most of the way, but after a third period equalizer by the Jacksonville Icemen (21-19-3-3) tied the game, captain Andrew Cherniwchan gave his team a 2-1 win with his 10th goal of the year on Sunday afternoon at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Cherniwchan's strike came with just 4:23 remaining on the clock in a 1-1 game and extended his season-high point streak to five games. The captain now has 24 points on the season.

Jurusik held the Icemen off the board for 53:22 before allowing a late power play tally to Ara Nazarian with just 6:44 to play in the third period. The rookie finished with a career-high 41 saves to earn his second win.

South Carolina had taken the lead at 17:44 of the first when defender Blake Hillman netted his first goal of the year. The goal came when the teams were playing 3-on-3 due to four separate penalties called late in the frame and had assists from the Rays' other two skaters on the ice, forward Dan DeSalvo and defender Jordan Klimek.

DeSalvo finished the team's four-game week with seven points on a goal and six assists.

The Icemen finished 1-for-5 on the man-advantage, while SC ended the day at 0-for-3. Jacksonville controlled the play for much of the game, outshooting the Rays 42-18 in the contest with 16 saves coming from their goaltender Charles Williams in a losing effort.

South Carolina will host the Icemen to start next week's slate of games on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. The Rays will also be home next Friday and Saturday when they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Friday's game also begins at 7:05, while Saturday's contest, Nickelodeon Rugrats Night, is scheduled for 6:05.

