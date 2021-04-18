Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, April 18 at 3 PM

April 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 3 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: After suffering an overtime loss on Saturday night in North Charleston, the South Carolina Stingrays travel to Jacksonville to face the Icemen on Sunday afternoon at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Sunday's contest will be the 12th meeting of the two divisional rivals during the 2020-21 ECHL campaign. SC came into the home-and-home series after falling to Orlando twice on Wednesday and Friday. With the win on the road Saturday, Jacksonville has run their winning streak to five games after sweeping Florida last weekend and defeating the Solar Bears in overtime on Thursday. The Icemen have won six of the previous 11 meetings between these two teams this season, with SC earning points in eight of the contests. The two will face off four more times in the final weeks of the regular season. Jacksonville is currently sitting in fifth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings (.533), while the Rays are just behind them in sixth place at .532. South Carolina has moved up in the league's offensive rankings recently and is now 5th, scoring 2.96 goals per game.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 45 games, Jacksonville is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 21-18-3-3 (.533). Forward Ara Nazarian leads the club in scoring with 32 points on 12 goals and 20 assists while suiting up in all of the team's contests this season. Just behind him is Nick Saracino who has 31 points in 36 games (10g, 21a). Forwards Pascal Aquin and Mike Szmatula each also have 12 tallies, while rookie attacker Derek Lodermeier has 10 goals and 15 points. Team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 21 points in 32 games on four goals and 17 helpers. Defender Trevor Hamilton leads the team's blueliners with 19 points (2g, 17a). In net, Charles Williams has played 18 games and has a goals-against average of 2.73.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, April 21 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 23 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 vs. Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

