Griffins Snap Losing Streak In 3-1 Win Over Cleveland
January 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins ended their three-game losing skid in a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.
Seven Griffins tallied points, including goals from Joel L'Esperance, Alex Chiasson and Dominik Shine as well as assists from Steven Kampfer, Simon Edvinsson, Taro Hirose and Austin Czarnik. In his Griffins debut, Alex Nedeljkovic recorded 26 saves on 27 shots in the first game of his conditioning stint.
L'Esperance and Kampfer combined for the lone goal of the initial frame, as Kampfer slid a pass from the top of the right circle right into L'Esperance's stick in the goalmouth that the Brighton, Mich., native tapped in at 8:42.
Cleveland recorded the first seven shots of the middle stanza, but was unable to record a goal in that span. Nedeljkovic and Jet Greaves fended off 15 total shots to hold each other scoreless in the second.
At 7:24 in the final frame, Hirose lasered a pass to Chiasson in the crease that the veteran tucked just inside the right post to go up 2-0. Owen Sillinger cut the Griffins' lead to one, tallying a goal with 4:48 remaining from the left circle. However, Shine closed the door on Cleveland with an empty-net goal at 19:01 to snap their losing streak.
Notes
- The only other season in Grand Rapids history during which two NHL goalies (Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg) played here on conditioning stint was 2005-06, when both Chris Osgood (3 GP, 2-1, 3.34 GAA, 0.882%) and Manny Legace (1 gp, 1-0, 2.00, 0.909%) donned the Griffins' wings instead of Detroit's.
- Cross Hanas returned to the Griffins lineup after an injury sidelined him since Nov. 25.
- In his 300th AHL contest, Kampfer also tallied his 100th AHL assist.
Box Score
Cleveland 0 0 1 - 1
Grand Rapids 1 0 2 - 3
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 12 (Kampfer, Edvinsson), 8:42. Penalties-McIsaac Gr (holding), 14:30; Hanas Gr (slashing), 17:04.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-served by Andreasson Gr (bench minor - too many men), 5:53; Fix-Wolansky Cle (cross-checking), 13:02.
3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Chiasson 5 (Hirose, Czarnik), 7:24 (PP). 3, Cleveland, Sillinger 4 (Angle, Fonstad), 15:12. 4, Grand Rapids, Shine 7 19:01 (EN). Penalties-Fix-Wolansky Cle (hooking), 7:09.
Shots on Goal-Cleveland 10-10-7-27. Grand Rapids 12-5-5-22.
Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 2.
Goalies-Cleveland, Greaves 5-6-2 (21 shots-19 saves). Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 1-0-0 (27 shots-26 saves).
A-5,384
Three Stars
1. GR Nedeljkovic (W, 26 saves); 2. GR Chiasson (goal); 3. GR L'Esperance (goal).
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 12-17-1-0 (25 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 6 vs. Texas 7 p.m.
Cleveland: 12-14-1-2 (27 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 6 at Chicago 7 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins' Alex Nedeljkovic And Albert Johansson On Game Night
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2023
- Canucks Lose Final Game of Road Trip; Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Calgary Loss - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Snap Losing Streak In 3-1 Win Over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Evan Polei and Wyatt Bongiovanni Each Record Two Points in Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Postgame Report: Wednesday, January 4 vs. Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Fall In 3-1 Battle Against Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Start New Year With 5-3 Win Over Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bruins Top Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Charlotte Suffers Streak-Snapping Loss to Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Third Period Offense Lifts P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Sign Justin Addamo, Adam Smith to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Announce Inaugural Stair Climb Event Prior to Hometown Heroes Night on January 28 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Detroit Assigns Jakub Vrana to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Steven Santini - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gabriel Dumont Named Playing Captain for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Syracuse Crunch
- Dumont, Lashoff Named Playing Captains for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Lashoff Named Playing Captain for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Disdain - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Blackhawks Recall Reichel and Seney from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Chris Ortiz Recalled from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Detroit Assigns Alex Nedeljkovic to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 11 - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.