Blackhawks Recall Reichel and Seney from Rockford

January 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist) and Jujhar Khaira (lower back) both on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 27.

Seney, 26, ranks second in the AHL with 38 points (14G, 24A) in 32 games with the IceHogs this season. He paces Rockford in assists and points.

Reichel, 20, shares second on the IceHogs with 14 goals and is third on the club with 36 points through 32 contests. His 36 points rank fifth in the AHL.

