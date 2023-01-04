Monsters Fall In 3-1 Battle Against Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-1 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-14-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Griffins Joel L'Esperance scored the lone goal in the first period at 8:42. After a scoreless second period, Alex Chiasson notched a tally on a power play at 7:24 in the final frame leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0. Owen Sillinger recorded a marker at 15:12 with helpers from Tyler Angle and Cole Fonstad cutting the score to 2-1, but Grand Rapids' Dominik Shine solidified the lead with an empty-netter at 19:01 pushing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 19 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 26 shots for the win.

The Monsters travel to visit the Chicago Wolves on Friday, January 6, with an 8:00 p.m. puck drop at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 1 - - 1 GR 1 0 2 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/3 1/2 4 min / 2 inf GR 22 1/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 19 3 5-6-2 GR Nedeljkovic W 26 1 8-3-2 Cleveland Record: 12-14-1-2, 7th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 12-17-1-0, 7th Central Division

