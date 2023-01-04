Monsters Fall In 3-1 Battle Against Griffins
January 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-1 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-14-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins Joel L'Esperance scored the lone goal in the first period at 8:42. After a scoreless second period, Alex Chiasson notched a tally on a power play at 7:24 in the final frame leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0. Owen Sillinger recorded a marker at 15:12 with helpers from Tyler Angle and Cole Fonstad cutting the score to 2-1, but Grand Rapids' Dominik Shine solidified the lead with an empty-netter at 19:01 pushing the final score to 3-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 19 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 26 shots for the win.
The Monsters travel to visit the Chicago Wolves on Friday, January 6, with an 8:00 p.m. puck drop at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image005.png@01D9208A.BD58A820]Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 1 - - 1 GR 1 0 2 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/3 1/2 4 min / 2 inf GR 22 1/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 19 3 5-6-2 GR Nedeljkovic W 26 1 8-3-2 Cleveland Record: 12-14-1-2, 7th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 12-17-1-0, 7th Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2023
- Canucks Lose Final Game of Road Trip; Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Calgary Loss - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Snap Losing Streak In 3-1 Win Over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Evan Polei and Wyatt Bongiovanni Each Record Two Points in Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Postgame Report: Wednesday, January 4 vs. Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Fall In 3-1 Battle Against Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Start New Year With 5-3 Win Over Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bruins Top Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Charlotte Suffers Streak-Snapping Loss to Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Third Period Offense Lifts P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Sign Justin Addamo, Adam Smith to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Announce Inaugural Stair Climb Event Prior to Hometown Heroes Night on January 28 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Detroit Assigns Jakub Vrana to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Steven Santini - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gabriel Dumont Named Playing Captain for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Syracuse Crunch
- Dumont, Lashoff Named Playing Captains for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Lashoff Named Playing Captain for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Disdain - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Blackhawks Recall Reichel and Seney from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Chris Ortiz Recalled from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Detroit Assigns Alex Nedeljkovic to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 11 - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Fall In 3-1 Battle Against Griffins
- Monsters Defenseman David Jiricek Named AHL Rookie of the Month
- Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Monsters Tripped up in 3-2 Loss to Checkers
- Monsters' Late Push Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Checkers