T-Birds Announce Inaugural Stair Climb Event Prior to Hometown Heroes Night on January 28

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today the creation of the first-ever Thunderbirds Stair Climb on Saturday, January 28 at the MassMutual Center, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.; the Stair Climb will coincide with the Thunderbirds' annual Hometown Heroes Night presented by M&T Bank.

First responders who wish to participate in the Stair Climb can register for $20 (game tickets for all first responders will be available complimentary for the game after the event); those in the general public who are not first responders are also welcome to participate for a rate of $35. A portion of the registration proceeds from the Stair Climb will go to the T-Birds Foundation, with support from the American Lung Association. Thunderbirds ticket members may also add on the Stair Climb, if they choose to participate, for a rate of $20.

Registrations will give participants access to the Stair Climb, one Defense zone ticket to the Thunderbirds' game that evening against the Belleville Senators (puck drop is 7:05 p.m.), a voucher for a hot dog & soda, and a donation to the Thunderbirds Foundation.

First responders participating in the Stair Climb are encouraged to do so in full uniform attire, as is the tradition at many other events of its kind. The climb route will take approximately 12-15 minutes, and will feature 1,121 arena steps. A full map of the course can be viewed below.

"The Stair Climb is an event we have always wanted to do, and we are very excited to finally make that a reality this season," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "It is a natural fit on Hometown Heroes Night, and the scenery of doing the run in our arena at the same time as a First Responders game on the ice will make it another great addition to this most meaningful night. We hope that in the years to come this becomes a fun and competitive tradition for both first responders and the general public alike, all while contributing to great causes."

Participants will be given one of the following 30-minute intervals to run the course, and registrants will have the ability to choose any of the below as a preferred time slot:

3:00 to 3:30 p.m.

3:30 to 4:00 p.m.

4:00 to 4:30 p.m.

4:30 to 5:00 p.m.

The annual Hometown Heroes Night has been an opportunity for the Thunderbirds to recognize the contributions of all of the area's first responders. The night features in-game recognition, a vehicle parade on-ice of local area first responders, and a preliminary game featuring local police and firefighters.

