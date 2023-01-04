Blues Recall D Steven Santini

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Steven Santini from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned defenseman Tyler Tucker to Springfield.

Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists) and 14 penalty minutes. Overall, the Bronxville, New York, native has dressed in 119 career NHL regular-season games, including three with the Blues, logging 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and 55 penalty minutes. The 6'2, 202-pound defenseman was signed by the Blues as a free agent on October 9, 2020.

Tucker, 22, has dressed in 24 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting 13 points (one goal, 12 assist) and 45 penalty minutes. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

