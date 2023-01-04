Third Period Offense Lifts P-Bruins Past Islanders

January 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Bridgeport, CT - Two goals just 13 seconds apart gave the Providence Bruins a two goal cushion in the final frame, leading them to a 5-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Jakub Lauko and Joona Koppanen each posted a goal and an assist, while Joey Abate, Georgii Merkulov, and Oskar Steen also tallied goals. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 24 shots in the victory.

How It Happened

* 2:52 into the first period, Curtis Hall won an offensive zone faceoff with John Beecher swinging in, who dug the puck out to Abate in the slot. Abate fired a wrist shot blocker side to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. * Chris Terry's one-timer from the top of the left circle off of a feed from the corner slid along the ice and under the pads with 2:39 left in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. * A Mike Reilly shot from the point was deflected by Marc McLaughlin in the slot, trickling over to Merkulov at the bottom of the right circle, who fired it into the net from the off-angle with 8:55 remaining in the second period to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead. * Kyle MacLean found the puck loose in the crease after it had bounced off of the goaltender and multiple defenders and tucked it in with 4:35 left in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. * While on the power play, Reilly's shot from the point along the ice was deflected up into the top shelf by Steen from above the blue paint with 7:03 remaining in the third period to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead. Luke Toporowski notched an assist on the goal as well. * Just 13 seconds later, Koppanen fed the puck to Lauko on a 2-on-1, who fired it off the crossbar and in to give Providence a 4-2 lead. * Koppanen scored the empty net goal from center ice with 1:25 remaining in the third period. Lauko recorded the assist.

Stats

* Bussi stopped 24 of 26 shots. Providence totaled 30 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Next Game The P-Bruins return to Bridgeport to take on the Islanders on Saturday, January 7 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.