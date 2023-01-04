Penguins Sign Justin Addamo, Adam Smith to PTO

January 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Justin Addamo and defenseman Adam Smith to professional tryout agreements. Both players join the Penguins from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Addamo, in his first season as a pro, currently leads the Nailers with 13 goals this season. He also leads Wheeling rookies with 20 points, which ranks third overall on the team.

Born and raised in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Addamo played three seasons of college hockey at Robert Morris University before transferring to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his senior year. In 138 career college games, the 6-foot-6, 250-lbs. forward picked up 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points.

Smith, 26, has already tied his single-season career high for goals in a season with five this year for Wheeling. The fourth-year pro blueliner also has 14 points in his 29 games with the Nailers this season.

Originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in the seventh round (198th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Smith has played in the AHL for the Milwaukee Admirals as well as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In four AHL games, the Sharon, Ontario native has no points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 4, against the Charlotte Checkers. Game time for the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

