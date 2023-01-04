The Bridgeport Report: Week 11

In the past week, the Bridgeport Islanders (14-11-5-1) have scored 14 goals but hold a 0-3-0-1 record in four contests. Veteran forward Andy Andreoff had scores in the first three contests, but was shut out from the scoresheet on Friday against Springfield.

After a 1-7-1-1 record in their last 10 games, Bridgeport has fallen to fourth place in the Atlantic Division, just one point behind the Charlotte Checkers.

On the night before Christmas Eve, the Islanders hit the road to face the in-state rival Hartford Wolf Pack (11-13-1-5). In the 4-3 defeat, Arnaud Durandeau, Paul Thompson, and Andreoff found the back of the net for Bridgeport while Jakub Skarek made 35 saves on 39 opportunities.

After a short holiday break, the New York Islanders affiliate hosted Hartford, skating to a 7-3 defeat. Samuel Bolduc, Andreoff, and Chris Terry had Bridgeport's tallies. Skarek made 32 saves in his third consecutive start.

The next night, the Islanders faced off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (14-13-2-1) at the PPL Center, losing 6-5 in the shootout. Bolduc, Andreoff, Erik Brown, Terry, and Will Dufour found the back of the net in regulation. Overtime would not be enough, as this one needed a shootout. Ruslan Iskhakov and Durandeau made their moves and scored, but the Philadelphia Flyers affiliate scored three times, claiming victory for Bridgeport's sixth straight loss. Ken Appleby made 22 saves in his season debut.

The Islanders traveled up Interstate 91 for one last game in 2022 against the Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4), losing 6-3. All three of Bridgeport's tallies came on special teams as Cole Bardreau opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal while Otto Koivula and Durandeau scored on the man advantage. Appleby made 28 saves on 32 shots against.

The Islanders kick off the new year with three games this week against the Providence Bruins and Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 4 vs Providence: Round eight between Providence (18-6-5-2) and Bridgeport starts on Wednesday at Total Mortgage Arena, with the Islanders holding a 4-3-0-0 record against the Boston Bruins affiliate.

Friday, Jan 6. at Springfield: The Islanders travel to the Mass Mutual Center for the third time this season to take on the St. Louis Blues affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds. In the two previous away games, Bridgeport is 1-0-1-0 with nine goals scored.

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs Providence: Miss them yet? Providence comes back to Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, marking the fifth of six home games for Bridgeport against the Bruins this season. The Islanders are 1-2-0-0 against the Bruins at home this year.

Ice Chips

Oh Captain, My Captain: Seth Helgeson recorded his 600th professional appearance on December 23 against Hartford. Since joining Bridgeport in the 2016-2017 season, the former New Jersey Devil has played in 336 games for the franchise, second all-time behind Mark Wotton.

Back Between the Pipes: Corey Schneider has returned to Bridgeport after serving as the New York Islanders backup goaltender since Semyon Varlamov was banged up on December 17. Schneider did not see the ice for the big club.

Points from the Point: Samuel Bolduc has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) which is fifth among AHL defensemen. His six goals tie a career high from the 2020-21 shortened season... With 12 points (three goals, nine assists), Vincent Sevigny is tied for seventh among AHL rookie defenders.

Superior Special Teams: Bridgeport's 26.2% power play percentage (3rd) and 82.4% kill rate on the penalty kill (4th) rank among the top of the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference. No other team has both a power play and penalty kill within the top seven.

Quick Hits: Aatu Raty, Parker Wotherspoon and Hudson Fasching remain with the New York Islanders... Blade Jenkins and Trevor Cosgrove were returned to Worcester.

Team Leaders

Goals: Andy Andreoff (17)

Assists: Chris Terry (22)

Points: Chris Terry (30)

Plus/Minus: Parker Wotherspoon (+12)

Penalty Minutes: Seth Helgeson (42)

Power Play Goals: Andy Andreoff (8)

Wins: Cory Schneider (10)

