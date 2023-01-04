Detroit Assigns Alex Nedeljkovic to Griffins

January 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (neh-DEHL-kuh-vich) to the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan.

Nedeljkovic has appeared in nine games with Detroit this season, totaling a 2-4-2 record, a 4.09 goals against average and a 0.880 save percentage. The Parma, Ohio, native has spent parts of six campaigns in the NHL and has amassed a 39-35-15 mark with a 2.98 GAA and a 0.906 save percentage. A year ago, the 26-year-old showed a 20-24-9 ledger in 59 games with the Red Wings. In 2020-21, Nedeljkovic claimed the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL Rookie of the Year, when he paced the league in both GAA (1.90) and save percentage (0.932) with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nedeljkovic has also spent four seasons in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers (2016-20), lifting the Calder Cup in 2019. During the Checkers' championship season, Nedeljkovic won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award, given to the best goaltender in the AHL, and paced the circuit in wins (34-9-6) and GAA (2.26). The 6-foot goaltender has an 89-45-14 AHL record, a 2.57 GAA and a 0.904 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, Nedeljkovic spent four campaigns in the Ontario Hockey League, winning goaltender of the year in 2013-14.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.