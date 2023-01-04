Rochester Americans Postgame Report: Wednesday, January 4 vs. Belleville
January 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
TOP NOTES
Linus Weissbach scored on the power-play in the second period, his second straight game with a goal and first on the power-play since Oct. 21. He's now tied for the team lead with Brett Murray with 12.
After tonight, he now has seven points (3+4) in his last six games and five goals in his last eight games dating back to Dec. 9.
Lukas Rousek extended his point streak to four games with the primary assist on Weissbach's goal. Over his last 14 games, he's recorded 12 points (5+7).
Ethan Prow notched his third assist in four games, giving him 15 points (2+13) in 29 games on the season. He remains one of only four Amerks and the only defenseman to appear in all 29 games this season.
Adam Comrie made his second straight start on his conditioning assignment, finishing with 24 saves to even his record to 1-1-0.
With 58 saves over his two games with Rochester, Comrie has upped his career total to 5,840 saves over 209 career AHL appearances daitng back to the 2013-14 season.
Brett Murray recorded a team-high five shots.
Tonight's loss snapped a season-long six-game win streak for the Amerks, the team's longest stretch since the 2019-20 campaign.
TONIGHT'S THREE STARS
1st Egor Sokolov - Belleville Senators
3 G | 1 A | 5 SOG | +3 2nd Viktor Lodin - Belleville Senators
0 G | 3 A | 3 SOG | +3 3rd Mads Sogaard - Belleville Senators
1 GA G | 29 SVS | 1.00 GAA | .967 SV% | W BY THE NUMBERS Belleville Senators .....................................
Rochester Americans 1-for-5 (20.0%) ........................ Power-Play .................................1-for-5 (20.0%) 4-for-5 (80.0%) ....................... Penalty Kill ................................4-for-5 (80.0%) 29 ............................................... Shots on Goal ........................................................30 29 ...........................................Goaltender Saves ...................................................24
UP NEXT
Thursday, January 5 Practice | 12 p.m. | Blue Cross Arena Friday, January 6 Game vs. Lehigh Valley | 7:05 p.m. | Blue Cross Arena Saturday, January 7 Game at Syracuse | 7 p.m. | Upstate Medical University Arena
SCORING SUMMARY ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AVAILABLE AT WWW.AMERKS.COM/MEDIA
