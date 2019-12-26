Griffins Sign Goaltender Kevin Poulin to PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed goaltender Kevin Poulin to a professional tryout.

Poulin's last game action came with Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, Germany's top league, during the 2018-19 season when he tallied a 22-20-0 record to go along with a 2.80 goals against average, a 0.915 save percentage and three shutouts in 43 appearances.

Drafted in the fifth round, 126th overall, of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders, the 29-year-old logged 50 games for the Islanders from 2010-15, totaling a 18-25-3 record, a 3.07 GAA and a 0.899 save percentage. Poulin set career highs in games played (28) and wins (11) during the 2013-14 campaign.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder, Poulin has accumulated an 83-81-20 record, a 2.83 GAA, a 0.912 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 185 career AHL appearances between the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2010-15) and Stockton Heat (2015-16). His pro resume also includes stints with Kloten HC in Switzerland (2017-18), Zagreb Medvescak in Austria (2017-18), Laval in the Ligue Nord-Americaine de Hockey (2016-17) and Astana Barys in the Kontinental Hockey League (2016-17).

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Poulin helped Canada win a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics after posting a 2.24 GAA and a 0.904 save percentage in four games.

The Griffins (12-15-2-2) return to Van Andel Arena on Friday to host Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

