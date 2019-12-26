San Diego Gulls Sign Brett Pollock and Kyle Thomas to Professional Tryouts
December 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed center Brett Pollock and right wing Kyle Thomas to professional tryouts (PTO).
Pollock, 23 (3/17/96), recorded two assists and a +1 rating in his AHL season debut with the Gulls, Dec. 21 vs. Stockton. Pollock rejoins San Diego from the Allen Americans of the ECHL, having recorded 9-19=28 points and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 games this season, ranking second on the club in scoring and assists. The 6-3, 194-pound forward has appeared in 103 career AHL games with San Diego and the Stockton Heat, recording 14-21=35 points and 41 PIM.
Selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round (45th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, the Regina, Saskatchewan native has earned 24-35=59 points and 36 PIM in 91 career ECHL games with Allen and the Adirondack Thunder.
Thomas, 29 (1/31/90), began the season with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL, recording 7-9=16 points with a +1 rating and 54 PIM in 27 games. The 6-0, 192-pound forward has recorded 3-3=6 points and six PIM in 25 career AHL games with the Utica Comets, Gulls and Cleveland Monsters, including 1-1=2 points in seven games with San Diego in 2017-18.
A native of Waltham, Mass., Thomas has collected 81-133=214 points with 309 PIM in 267 career ECHL games with the Railers, Kalamazoo Wings, Utah Grizzlies, Fort Wayne Komets, Quad City Mallards and Reading Royals.
