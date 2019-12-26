Wolf Pack Recall Shawn McBride from Norfolk

December 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward Shawn McBride from the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

McBride, a rookie out of American International College who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 1, 2019, skated in two games in a previous stint with the Wolf Pack this year, going scoreless and even, with one shot on goal. In 20 games with Norfolk, McBride has registered seven assists, four penalty minutes and 18 shots on goal.

A 6-2, 200-pound native of Victoria, B.C., McBride, 24, played five games with the Wolf Pack in 2018-19 after he finished his college eligibility, posting one assist.

The Wolf Pack's first post-Christmas action will be a trip to Bridgeport tomorrow night, Friday, December 27, for a 7:00 contest against the Sound Tigers. All of the action can be heard live on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com, and video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

The Wolf Pack are then back on home ice at the XL Center on Saturday night, December 28. Faceoff is 7:00, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack pennant flag, courtesy of NBC Connecticut.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.