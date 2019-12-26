Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, December 26

The set-up

The Sens' four-day break is over as they'll return to action after the Holidays as they open a 3-in-3 against the Toronto Marlies at Scotiabank Arena.

The Senators (17-11-1-0) were beaten by the Marlies in their last outing and sit fourth in the North Division, one point ahead of Syracuse. Belleville's 105 goals are the third most in the Eastern Conference this season.

Toronto (18-7-2-1) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Sens last Saturday and sit second in the North, three points behind Rochester for the division lead.

Both teams' power play ranks in the top 10 in the league: the Marlies (21.9%) are third while the Sens (17.1%) sit ninth.

Roster notes

With Ottawa off until Monday, JC Beaudin and Max Lajoie were reassigned to Belleville before the break.

Since the Sens are opening a 3-in-3, expect today's goaltender to start Saturday night but no word if Joey Daccord or Filip Gustavsson will get the extra start.

Previous history

Toronto has the early edge in the Battle of Ontario this season winning three of the first four contests. The Sens are 12-13-1-2 all-time against the Marlies but are 8-4-1-1 in Toronto.

Who to watch

Rudolfs Balcers continues to light up the AHL as the Latvian has points in all 15 games he's played this season. He has 22 points (six goals) so far.

Kenny Agostino's 15 goals are tied for the fourth most in the AHL this season while his 25 points are the second most on the Marlies behind Pontus Aberg (26).

Where to watch

Thursday's game starts at 3pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 2:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

