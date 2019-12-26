Condors Host Final Two Home Games of 2019

December 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday and New Year's Eve Tuesday for their final two home games of 2019. Saturday is Fortnite Night as nearly 300,000 VBucks will be given away. New Year's Eve is a special 5 p.m. puck drop with $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas to celebrate the end of the decade. Click here to watch all the fun happening.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

FORTNITE NIGHT - Saturday, Dec. 28 - 7 p.m.

Presented by 23 ABC, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, and Grapevine MSP

Enter to win nearly 300,000 worth ($2,500) of VBucks to be given away at the game

A 17-ft. inflatable battle bus will be given away for your squad

There is still time to get your Fortnite dance video on the videoboard by e-mailing condors@bakersfieldcondors.com with a YouTube link

Condors Attitude Socks are only $5 and fans can purchase up to two pairs per game ticket to keep your feet warm in the frigid Bakersfield winter

The Condors host the Stockton Heat

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Y2KONDORS NEW YEAR'S EVE - Tuesday, Dec. 31 - 5 p.m.

Presented by Eyewitness News and The Groove 99.3 FM

A special 5 p.m. start to get families home earlier and the party started with us for all of the New Year's Eve revelers

Enjoy $5 Margaritas (for the party people!) and $2 Sodas (to get the kids hopped up on sugar!) as we celebrate the end of the decade

The Condors host the Ontario Reign

Doors open at 4 p.m.; puck drops at 5 p.m.

HOLIDAY PACKS ARE STILL A GREAT GIFT!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.