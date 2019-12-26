Roadrunners Loan Matteo Gennaro to Rapid City
December 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has loaned forward Matteo Gennaro to the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.
The 22-year-old registered seven goals and five assists for a total of 12 points in 58 games with Tucson last season.
The native of St. Albert, Alberta signed for a second professional season with the Roadrunners in June.
In addition, the team has signed goaltender Brandon Halverson to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO). Halverson has appeared in 15 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals this season. He was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in 2015 and appeared in one game for the Rangers in 2017-18. He has also appeared in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins.
On The Ice
Beginning a stretch of seven straight games at home last weekend, the Roadrunners extended their franchise record winning streak to eight games with their eighth straight win at Tucson Arena.
Saturday's 8-0 win over Ontario was also the largest margin of victory in the team's four-year team history.
