Moose Release Forward Nathan Todd

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released forward Nathan Todd from his professional tryout.

Todd, 24, has one goal in 13 games for the Moose this season. The Kemptville, Ont. product has posted 12 points (4G, 8A) in 12 games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast during the 2019-20 campaign. Todd enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, racking up 60 points (30G, 30A) in 71 games with Brampton. He has 91 points (42G, 49A) in 129 career ECHL games.

Nathan Todd

Centre

Born Dec. 2, 1995 -- Kemptville, Ont.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R

