Moose Release Forward Nathan Todd
December 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released forward Nathan Todd from his professional tryout.
Todd, 24, has one goal in 13 games for the Moose this season. The Kemptville, Ont. product has posted 12 points (4G, 8A) in 12 games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast during the 2019-20 campaign. Todd enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, racking up 60 points (30G, 30A) in 71 games with Brampton. He has 91 points (42G, 49A) in 129 career ECHL games.
The Moose face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Dec. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Nathan Todd
Centre
Born Dec. 2, 1995 -- Kemptville, Ont.
Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2019
- Wolf Pack Recall Shawn McBride from Norfolk - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Host Final Two Home Games of 2019 - Bakersfield Condors
- Senators Reflect on World Juniors Experience - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Close 2019 against Milwaukee and Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Release Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, December 26 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.