Blue Jackets Recall Four Players from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Jakob Lilja and added forward Ryan MacInnis and defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Adam Clendening to the team's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters.

A 6'0", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Malmo, Sweden, Lilja, 26, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on June 15, 2019. In 12 appearances for Columbus this year, Lilja posted 0-2-2 with two penalty minutes and a -1 rating and added 4-5-9 with a -1 rating in 18 appearances for the Monsters. Prior to his North American professional career, Lilja contributed 48-51-99 with 71 penaty minutes and a +14 rating in 222 SHL appearances for RÃ¶gle BK, LinkÃ¶pings HC and DjurgÃ¥rdens IF spanning parts of five seasons from 2012-13 and 2015-19.

A 6'3", 185 lb. left-shooting native of St. Louis, MO, MacInnis, 23, was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and accepted a qualifying offer from Columbus on July 16, 2019. MacInnis supplied 3-12-15 with 16 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 28 appearances for Cleveland this year and appeared in two games for the Blue Jackets, the first action of his NHL career. In 228 AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-19, Macinnis logged 21-49-70 with 127 penalty minutes and a -9 rating.

Prior to his professional career, MacInnis contributed 79-101-180 with 95 penalty minutes and a -21 rating in 192 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16. In one USHL season with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in 2012-13, MacInnis notched 8-6-14 with six penalty minutes and a -13 rating and helped Team USA claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

A 6'5", 192 lb. left-shooting native of Orebro, Sweden, Carlsson, 22 was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Carlsson posted 1-8-9 with ten penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 28 appearances for the Monsters this season and added two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in two appearances for Columbus this year. In 19 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-19, Carlsson supplied 0-3-3 with eight penalty minutes and a -2 rating. In 131 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-19, Carlsson contributed 5-22-27 with 40 penalty minutes and a +6 rating. In 92 career SHL appearances for LinkÃ¶ping HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Carlsson tallied 3-12-15 with eight penalty minutes and a +15 rating. Additionally, Carlsson represented Sweden in the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

A 6'0", 196 lb., right-handed native of Niagara Falls, NY, Clendening, 27, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (36th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 5-13-18 with 28 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 26 appearances for the Monsters this year. In 90 career NHL appearances for Columbus, Chicago, the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-19, Clendening supplied 4-20-24 with 42 penalty minutes and a +11 rating. In 332 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs, Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tucson Roadrunners and the Monsters spanning parts of seven seasons from 2012-19, Clendening contributed 37-179-216 with 393 penalty minutes and a +55 rating. Clendening competed in the 2012-13 AHL All-Star Game and was named to the 2013-14 AHL First All-Star Team and the 2012-13 AHL Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Clendening notched 9-50-59 with 144 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 77 NCAA appearances for Boston University spanning two seasons from 2010-12 and added 4-13-17 with 44 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 26 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program during the 2009-10 season. Clendening additionally competed for Team USA at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

