Sens Open 3-In-3 with Win in Toronto

December 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators opened its 3-in-3 after the Christmas break with a 3-2 win in Toronto.

Joey Daccord made 28 saves for Belleville while Josh Norris, Jordan Szwarz and Jack Dougherty had goals. Toronto's Joseph Woll turned away 24 shots as Kenny Agostino, Adam Brooks scored.

It took just 1:17 for the Sens to get on the board as Drake Batherson threw the puck goalwards where Woll stopped it with his left pad but was unable to cover as he waited for a whistle and Norris swooped in to chip it over his pad for team leading 14th of the year.

The Marlies tied it through Agostino's 16th as Sens d-man Jack Dougherty threw the puck out front from the corner to Jeremy Bracco who centered to Agostino at 7:23.

Brooks gave Toronto its first lead of the afternoon at 3:50 of the second as on the power play he received the puck down low before firing low under the right pad of Daccord for his eighth of the year.

Szwarz tied the game on a 4-on-3 power play as Batherson ripped a slap pass towards the Sens captain who redirected up high past Woll at 15:43 to make it 2-2. The Sens led at 17:49 through Dougherty who scored his second of the year short-handed as he broke in and beat Woll with a nifty backhander to make it 3-2.

Daccord was the star of the third period for the Sens making 12 saves in the process to help the Sens secure the two points.

Batherson registered his 100th point with his assist on Norris' goal, becoming the first player in Senators franchise history to hit the 100-point mark.

Sens forward Rudolfs Balcers saw his franchise record 15-game point streak come to an end after he was held off of the scoresheet.

Belleville is back in action Friday for the middle game of a 3-in-3 against Rochester. The Sens are home Saturday when they host Syracuse for Star Wars night. Tickets are available.

