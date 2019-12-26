Marlies Host Senators in Annual Boxing Day Classic

December 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators are set to square off today in the Marlies' annual Boxing Day Classic at Scotiabank Arena. This is the fifth meeting between these North Division rivals, and third this month.

The Marlies cracked a three-game losing skid and took a 3-1 lead in the 12-game regular season series against the Senators on Saturday following a convincing 7-3 win in Belleville. Belleville had a 31-23 edge in shots in all situations in that game, but the Marlies made their opportunities count and were a perfect on the penalty kill (7-for-7). Some new season records were set on Saturday as Pontus Aberg's opening goal on Saturday was the fastest (26 seconds) scored to open a game by Toronto this season, and Timothy Liljegren and Nic Petan's second period power play goals were the two fastest consecutive goals (25 second) scored this season. Pontus Aberg leads the Marlies with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) through 23 games while Kenny Agostino (2-1-3) and Adam Brooks each have points (1-2-3) in three consecutive games. After having a few days off for the holidays, the Marlies will be looking to pick up where they left off and bring that same energy from Saturday into today's game.

Despite Saturday's loss, the Senators are still currently one of the hottest teams in the league with seven wins in their past 10 games. Drake Batherson leads the way for the Senators and sits atop the league leaders with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) through 28 games. He continues to be lethal against the Marlies with a goal in each of their last two meetings.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

18-7-2-1 Overall Record 17-11-1-0

3-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-3-0-0

1-0-0-0 Streak 0-1-0-0

101 Goals For 105

81 Goals Against 98

21.9% Power Play Percentage 17.1%

79.1% Penalty Kill Percentage 78.3%

K. Agostino (15) Leading Goal Scorer J. Norris (13)

P. Aberg (26) Leading Points Scorer D. Batherson (37)

K. Kaskisuo (9) Wins Leader M. Hogberg (7)

F. Gustavsson (7)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.