Griffins Ink Cedric Lacroix to One-Year Deal

July 11, 2022









GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed left wing Cedric Lacroix (luh-KWAH) to a one-year contract.

Lacroix, 27, spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign with the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League (AHL), totaling three assists and 76 penalty minutes in 33 outings. The Shefford, Quebec, native also saw action in three games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) last season and amassed 12 points (6-6-12) and 54 penalty minutes in 19 contests with the Indy Fuel in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

The fifth-year pro has 49 AHL games under his belt with five points (2-3-5) and 141 penalty minutes. Lacroix has spent much of his pro career in the ECHL where he has notched 375 PIMs in 150 appearances to go along with 45 goals and 41 assists. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound forward garnered his best season in 2018-19 with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) when he recorded 42 points (22-20-42) and 215 PIMs in 71 games.

Before making the move to the pro ranks, Lacroix spent four seasons at the University of Maine where he registered 21 goals, 19 helpers and 155 penalty minutes in 145 contests from 2014-18. Lacroix also competed in two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers from 2012-14. In the USHL, he recorded 26 points and 296 PIMs in 107 appearances.

Lacroix's father, Daniel, skated in 188 NHL games throughout seven seasons. Following his playing career, Daniel served as an assistant coach in the NHL (2006-09; 2010-18) and is now the head coach of the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

