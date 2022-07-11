Penguins Re-Sign Kyle Olson

July 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Kyle Olson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Olson, 23, returns to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after spending his first two years as a pro with the club. Last season, the Calgary, Alberta native registered 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points. His 12 tallies were tied for sixth-most on the team.

In 94 career AHL games, Olson has produced 27 points (14G-13A) and 83 penalty minutes.

Olson signed his first deal as a pro with the Penguins after wrapping up a five-year career in the Western Hockey League, during which he played predominantly for the Tri-City Americans.

Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Olsen earned 53 goals and 116 assists for 169 points in 205 games with the Americans and tacked on an additional eight goals and 10 assists in 14 games with the Calgary Hitmen. He also served as captain of the Americans before a mid-season trade to the Hitmen during his final WHL season.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.