Roadrunners Opening Night Slated for Saturday, October 22
July 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, have announced that Opening Night at Tucson Arena will take place on Saturday October, 22 at 7 p.m.
In addition, the team will host Military Appreciation Weekend Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 with the team's Teddy Bear Toss scheduled for Saturday, December 10.
First Home Dates Announced
Opening Night
Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m.
Military Appreciation Weekend
Friday, November 11, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 12, 7 p.m.
Teddy Bear Toss
Saturday, December 10, 7 p.m.
A complete schedule for the 2022-2023 season will be released in the coming weeks.
Fans can secure their seats for the 22-23 season with a Roadrunners Season Ticket Membership or by joining the Roadrunners Flex Club.
Season Ticket Memberships at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly Include:
-Significant Savings on Single Game Ticketsâ¨
-Same Great Seats for Every Gameâ¨
-Unlimited Ticket Trade Programâ¨
-Monthly Payment Plan Optionsâ¨
-Annual Giftâ¨
-Merchandise Discountâ¨
-Member Lapel Pinâ¨
-Exclusive Eventsâ¨
-Complimentary Ticket Vouchers for Guestsâ¨
-Discounted Parkingâ¨
-Dedicated Account Representative
Flex Club Memberships at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Flex Include:
-Save Nearly 25-Percent on Single Game Tickets
-Voucher Packs of 10, 20 or 30
-Can Be Redeemed for any game in any quantity.
