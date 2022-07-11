Panthers Sign Riley Bezeau to AHL Deal

The Panthers added another prospective piece to Charlotte's squad on Monday, signing forward Riley Bezeau to a one-year, AHL contract.

Bezeau, 20, finished his junior career with 38 points (17g, 21a) in 93 QMJHL games with Saint John. This past season he put up 27 points (11g, 16a) in 56 contests - as well as four points (2g, 2a) in five postseason games - and served as an alternate captain as the Sea Dogs captured the Memorial Cup.

An undrafted native of New Brunswick, Bezeau is currently attending Florida's Development Camp that kicked off today.

