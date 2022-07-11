Dallas Stars Sign Marian Studenic to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

Texas Stars forward Marian Studenic

Texas Stars forward Marian Studenic

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Marian Studenic to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which will run through the 2022-23 season.

Studenic, 23, split the season between the American Hockey League (AHL) and the NHL in 2021-22. Beginning the season with the New Jersey Devils organization, the forward was claimed by Dallas via waivers on Feb. 24. Studenic recorded four points (2-2=4), 25 hits and 15 blocked shots with an average time on ice per game of 11:09 in 33 regular-season NHL games with New Jersey and Dallas last season. He also skated in 17 AHL contests in 2021-22 with Utica and Texas, earning 16 points (7-9=16). Additionally, the forward made his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, appearing in four games in the Stars' First Round series against Calgary and tallying three shots and five hits.

Studenic has recorded six points (3-3=6) in 41 career regular-season NHL games over two seasons with New Jersey and Dallas. He has also appeared in 140 career regular-season AHL games with Binghamton, Utica and Texas, earning 68 points (32-36=68).

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Skalica, Slovakia was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

