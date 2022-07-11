Chicago Blackhawks Hire Derek King and Kevin Dean as Assistant Coaches

July 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced Derek King and Kevin Dean have been hired as assistant coaches under Head Coach Luke Richardson. Additionally, Goaltending Coach Jimmy Waite and Video Coach Matt Meacham will return to the Blackhawks coaching staff.

"It's great to have this experienced staff with me behind the bench," said Richardson. "Derek has made an impact here on this organization and I'm thrilled to have someone like him on our staff. Kevin's mind for the game and defensive focus will be an asset for us. It's great to have the cornerstone of this coaching group finalized and we will continue to add a few pieces."

King, 55, returns after being named Interim Head Coach of the Blackhawks on Nov. 6, 2021. After assuming the interim role, Chicago won four straight games and finished the month 6-3-0 after beginning the season 1-7-0. King finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 27-33-10 coaching record.

Prior to joining the Blackhawks, King was the Rockford IceHogs' head coach since being hired on April 25, 2019. He previously served as interim head coach with the IceHogs from Nov. 6, 2018 through the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. Prior to taking over behind the bench, King worked as an assistant coach on the IceHogs' staff from 2016-18, originally being named to the position on July 7, 2016.

King joined the IceHogs after stints as an assistant and associate coach with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL from 2009-15. With the Marlies, he helped the team capture one Western Conference Championship (2012) and three North Division Championships (2012-14).

The Hamilton, Ontario, native played 14 seasons in the National Hockey League, beginning with the New York Islanders during the 1986-87 campaign. He was originally selected in the first round (13th overall) of the 1985 NHL Draft by the Islanders. King also played for the Hartford Whalers, Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues during his NHL career. He recorded 612 points (261G, 351A) in 830 career regular-season games. King added four goals and 17 helpers in 47 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Dean, 53, was an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins from 2017-22, helping the team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in all five seasons, including the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. Prior to his time in Boston, Dean spent a season as the head coach of the Providence Bruins (2016-17) of the American Hockey League and five previous years as their assistant coach. He was also an assistant coach for the Lowell Devils (AHL) from 2006-10 and the head coach of the Trenton Devils (ECHL) for the 2010-11 campaign.

Dean was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round, 86th overall in the 1987 NHL Draft and went on to play seven seasons with New Jersey (1994-99), Atlanta (1999), Dallas (1999-00) and Chicago (2000-01), compiling 55 points (7G, 48A) in 331 career games. Dean also won a Stanley Cup with the Devils during the 1994-95 season. The Madison, Wisconsin native appeared in 306 career AHL games, totaling 128 points (22G, 106A) and 283 penalty minutes.

Waite joined the Blackhawks as goaltending coach prior to the 2014-15 season. He enjoyed a 22-year professional playing career that included 58 games with the Blackhawks. He was selected in the first round of the 1987 NHL Draft by Chicago and appeared in 106 career NHL games. Meacham also joined the Blackhawks in the 2014-15 season ad enters his ninth season as Video Coach.

