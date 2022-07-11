Dallas Stars Announce Qualifying Offers

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued qualifying offers for the following players, thus retaining their negotiating rights:

PLAYER - POSITION

Ben Gleason - D

Jake Oettinger - G

Jason Robertson - LW

The following players were not issued qualifying offers and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13:

PLAYER - POSITION

Jordan Kawaguchi - C

Alexey Lipanov - C

Colton Point - G

