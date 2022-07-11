Dallas Stars Announce Qualifying Offers
July 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued qualifying offers for the following players, thus retaining their negotiating rights:
PLAYER - POSITION
Ben Gleason - D
Jake Oettinger - G
Jason Robertson - LW
The following players were not issued qualifying offers and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13:
PLAYER - POSITION
Jordan Kawaguchi - C
Alexey Lipanov - C
Colton Point - G
