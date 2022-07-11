Pittsburgh Re-Signs Alex Nylander

July 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

The two-way contract runs through the 2022-23 campaign and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level.

LAST SEASON

Nylander, 24, was acquired by Pittsburgh on Jan. 5, 2022 and reported to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) for the remainder of the season where he tallied 16 goals, 16 assists and 32 points in 44 games.

IN THE NHL

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward has 84 games of NHL experience under his belt, recording 13 goals, 19 assists and 32 points between the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. His best NHL season came in 2019-20 campaign with Chicago when he recorded career highs across the board with 10 goals, 16 assists and 26 points in 65 games played.

IN THE AHL

In 232 career AHL games, split between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rockford and Rochester, Nylander has tallied 52 goals, 76 assists and 128 points.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

The Calgary, Alberta native played one season of junior hockey with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, recording a team-leading 75 points (28G-47A) in 57 games in 2015-16. The forward was named both the CHL and OHL Rookie of the Year after leading all OHL rookies in assists and points.

ON THE WORLD STAGE

The forward has played internationally for Sweden at the World Under-18 Junior Championship in 2016 and World Junior Championship in '16, '17 and '18. Nylander helped Team Sweden to a silver medal at the 2016 U18 WJC, as well as the 2018 WJC.

Nylander was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres 8th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft and is the son of Michael Nylander, a veteran of 920 NHL games, and brother of Toronto Maple Leafs' forward William Nylander.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.