Iowa Re-Signs Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to AHL Contract

July 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the signing of defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Ottenbreit, 25 (7/9/97), skated in a career-high 68 games with Iowa during the 2021-22 season and produced AHL career-highs in assists (17), points (20) goals (three) and plus/minus (+5).

Prior to turning pro, the Yorkton, Sask. native played four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and won a WHL Championship in 2017. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defenseman led the Thunderbirds in plus/minus during 2016-17 and was sixth in the WHL with a plus-45 rating.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.